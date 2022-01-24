Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $408,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AptarGroup by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

