Raymond James Raises Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Price Target to $22.00

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

