Shadow Token Price Tops $0.0343 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Shadow Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a market cap of $239,803.30 and $21.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHDWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.