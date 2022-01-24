Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 111 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 111 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 79 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.