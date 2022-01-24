Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.61 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.