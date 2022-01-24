Aviva PLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after acquiring an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $299.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.