AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

