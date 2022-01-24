Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

