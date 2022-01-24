Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.