OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$257.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2706905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

