OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGC. National Bankshares reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$257.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2706905 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.