Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.36.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Poshmark by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,431 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 104,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSH opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

