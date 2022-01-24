UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

UBS stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,998,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

