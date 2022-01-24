Susquehanna Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $43.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

