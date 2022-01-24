Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €31.00 ($35.23) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.30 ($34.43).

WAC stock opened at €23.74 ($26.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.94. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

