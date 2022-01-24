CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €138.00 by Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €138.00 ($156.82) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CWC stock opened at €106.80 ($121.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $773.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.40 ($117.50) and a fifty-two week high of €138.40 ($157.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €124.20 and a 200-day moving average of €123.73.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

