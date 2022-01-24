Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.71 ($28.08).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.55 ($22.22) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.96 and a 200-day moving average of €22.01. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

