Morgan Stanley Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $202.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $159.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $154.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.