Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $15.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several research firms have commented on SUUIF. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.