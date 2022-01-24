Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.68 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

