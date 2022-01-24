Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.
Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.68 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
