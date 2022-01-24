Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lifted to Equal Weight at Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Shares of AFRM opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

