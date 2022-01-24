Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Hits $4.29 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Idena has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $338,248.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00180942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00167192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00029162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,798,137 coins and its circulating supply is 56,432,938 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

