Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 653 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $364.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day moving average is $356.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

