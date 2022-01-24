Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 634 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,150,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

