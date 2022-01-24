The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.71) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.87).

RTN opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £715.32 million and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.05.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

