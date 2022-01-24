JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 247

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 244 ($3.33) to GBX 247 ($3.37) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 295 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 331.40 ($4.52).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 151.20 ($2.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.53. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 150.80 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.41).

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.96), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($116,192.26). In the last three months, insiders sold 772,814 shares of company stock valued at $208,396,655.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

