Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.62% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $125.30 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

