Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.