Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $57.43 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

