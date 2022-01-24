Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 25,473 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,473 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

