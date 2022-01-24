Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Methanex worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $8,078,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $5,013,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,777,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.