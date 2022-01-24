Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the third quarter worth $1,754,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,345,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

