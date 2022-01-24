Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 2,677 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.11 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

