Grainger’s (GRI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.05) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.05) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.12) to GBX 390 ($5.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.05) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.88).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 294.60 ($4.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.64).

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($404.75).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

