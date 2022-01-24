Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $284.34. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

