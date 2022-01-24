Aviva PLC Has $14.43 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,636 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 54.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 29.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $51,079,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC opened at $56.77 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

