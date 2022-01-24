Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after acquiring an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $152.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

