Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

