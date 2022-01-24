Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in MFA Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 24.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 377,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

