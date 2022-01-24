Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

