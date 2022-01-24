B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

