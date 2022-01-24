B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

