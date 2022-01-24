14,543 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 672.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.