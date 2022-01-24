Delta Investment Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,410.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,841.41 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

