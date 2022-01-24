iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

