Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $127.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

