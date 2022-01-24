First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $26,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

URI opened at $297.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day moving average is $344.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.22 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

