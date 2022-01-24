First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $30.62 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of MicroStrategy worth $30,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $375.89 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $365.98 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.26.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

