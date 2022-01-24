First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $33.19 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $33,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

