People s United Financial Inc. Has $731,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.93 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

